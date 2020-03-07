3/6 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Ariya Daivari

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live on WWE Network

Streamed live on March 6, 2020 from Buffalo, New York at Keybank Center

The show started with a recap of the brawl between the 205 Live originals and the new NXT contingent on 205 Live. They also announced that Lio Rush will not be medically cleared to compete next week in the ten-man tag match, so Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott also mentioned that they found a replacement… The commentators were Jon Quasto and Aiden English…

1. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs Ariya Daivari. The two got into a pushing match to kick off the night, Swerve used his reach to grab ahold of Daivari’s legs and kept his distance, jabbing at Daivari. Swerve then used his length and agility to land a dropkick and a head scissors takedown, before knocking Daivari to the floor. Swerve went up to the top rope, but before he could execute a high risk maneuver, Daivari rolled out of the ring, leading Swerve to settle for an apron boot.

Scott then rolled Daivari into the ring for a two count and then subsequently went to work on Daivari’s arms. Scott locked Daivari’s arms in butterfly position using his legs and cranked on his arms. Daivari felt it but was able to take it to Scott for a second, thrusting Swerve’s throat and then hitting a rope hung Neckbreaker. Daivari took the time to taunt but he was clearly feeling his arms after Scott’s arm lock.

Scott and Daivari then exchanged kicks before Daivari tossed Scott into the middle rope and kicked his arm off it. Daivari then hit another neckbreaker to earn a two count, followed by an over the shoulder neck crank on Scott. Daivari cranked on his neck, but Scott was able to try for a backslide for a second but only got a two count. Daivari then slugged with Scott into the corner and while Daivari did well initially, it was a mistake to strike with Scott.

Scott then clotheslined Daivari to the floor and hit a middle rope uppercut to the back of Daivari’s neck before rocking him with a number of chest kicks. Scott followed up with a rolling Flatliner and went for the cover, but Daivari just managed to kick out.

Daivari took control again and after catching Scott coming in with a kick, he tried for the Devil Lock Lariat. He went back and forth with reversals on Scott, getting caught with a spear, but just about hitting a DDT right after and earning another two count. Daivari then went for the Lariat once more, but Scott ducked out of it and hit Daivari with the running “House Call” kick.

Daivari just managed to kick out, prompting Scott to snap his arm with a Butterfly armlock stomp, called the “Pop Culture.” With Daivari writhing in agony, Scott hit a top rope stomp to get the pinfall victory.

Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott defeated Ariya Daivari.

Anish’s Thoughts: This was a really fun opening match, just about all you could ask to not only kick off 205 Live, but also to set up the fact that both factions really do care about the ten-man tag match that will be taking place next week. I especially loved Daivari selling his arm all throughout the match and then Scott needing to come back to that move to put Daivari away. Scott as a face with some edge is really fun to watch as well.

2. Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. In typical fashion (not that I’m complaining), the match started off between Nese and Burch with Nese showing off his abs. Before they could really get into it, Lorcan and Kanellis tagged in with Kanellis shooting Lorcan to the ropes and hitting him with an elbow.

Kanellis took too long taunting, allowing Lorcan to regain control with an Atomic Drop and tag in Burch who hit the same, before also tagging in Lorcan for a double Atomic Drop. Kanellis was then hit with a team Leg Splitter, before Lorcan and Burch did the same to Nese and rolled them both out of the ring and taking the time to hype up the crowd.

Burch and Kanellis ended up the legal men in the ring, with Kanellis managing to goad Burch to the outside, allowing Nese to cheap shot him and take control. Kanellis controlled Burch in the ring for a little bit, before Burch tagged in Lorcan who slugged away with both Kanellis and Nese. Lorcan then tried for a running move, but Nese tripped him up and allowed Kanellis to take control.

Nese and Kanellis tagged in and out, using tag team maneuvers including a neat toe trip knee strike to keep Lorcan in in pain. Nese at one point chopped away at Lorcan in the corner before hitting a scoop slam, all while Burch tried to rally the crowd. Nese then grabbed a Chin Lock to squeeze Lorcan into submission, but Lorcan struggle out.

Nese and Kanellis managed to keep Lorcan from tagging by hitting a double hotshot, however when Nese tried to follow up with a Moonsault, Lorcan rolled out of the way and tagged in Burch. The Englishman brawled with Nese and Kanellis, hitting them each with a DDT to keep them down. Eventually, Kanellis was propped up on Burch’s shoulders for a Doomsday Device, but Nese interrupted it, allowing the heels to hit a Pumphandle Knee strike combo of their own and get the pinfall victory.

Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Anish’s Thoughts: Another good match, even if it felt like something was being held back in anticipation of the ten-man tag match that will take place next week. The crowd was really into it and all four men did a good job balancing the offense and leading to an unexpected finish without making Burch and Lorcan look weak.

Tonight’s show was only 30 minutes or so long, including WWE Network’s advertisements. I have no idea why, as I’m sure they could have strung together more matches but it might have something to do with the NXT Cruiserweight Champion being in a different continent. I hope they do something about that because in general I do look forward to an hour or so of 205 Live and a 30-minute show when WWE promises an hour is rather strange. Imagine if Smackdown only went an hour? But even with the short show, the crowd were into it and all the focus was on this ten-man tag match so not a bad show, just strangely short.



