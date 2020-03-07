WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Elimination Chamber go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.453 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.687 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.579 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.326 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were expected to be down coming off last week’s strong numbers for John Cena’s return and the first appearance of Goldberg since he won the WWE Universal Championship the day before. Friday’s Smackdown tied for first in the 18-34 demographic, and tied for second in the 18-49 adult demographics over other network programming. Smackdown finished first in the male 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



