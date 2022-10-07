10/7 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Death Triangle vs. 10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver for the AEW Trios Titles, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush and Private Party, Madison Rayne and Skye Blue vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay, Varsity Blonds vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 61)

Live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena

Aired live October 7, 2022 on TNT

Jim Ross said hello to begin things and noted that he has Chris Jericho, William Regal and Excalibur by his side. Jon Moxley’s music hit, he came through the crowd, and there we went.

1. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush and Private Party. Castagnoli and Quen began the match. Quen landed a dropkick and posed and kept posing until Castagnoli hit a European Uppercut. Yuta tagged in and hit a boot with Castagnoli by his side. Kassidy tagged in and landed a few kicks before dancing and posing himself. As a result, Yuta grabbed Kassidy and stretched him a bit. Yuta mocked Kassidy and danced. Rush tagged in and swung his hair at Moxley so, naturally, Moxley tagged in. The two traded blows. Moxley hit a German Suplex and hit a clothesline before we got our first PIP [c].

Back from break, Jim Ross said, “Who the hell is legal?” and he echoed a lot of the wrestling world’s thoughts. Quen and Rush were working over Moxley, but Moxley worked his way out of all the nonsense and got the tag to Castagnoli, who landed a series of uppercuts on Kassidy. Castagnoli went for the swing, but Quen broke it up. In a wild spot, Castagnoli did the swing on Kassidy with Quen on his back. Wow. Things broke down a little and all six meant were in and out.

Yuta tagged in and hit a splash onto Kassidy, but Rush broke it up with a face kick. Rush followed that up with kicks to everyone. Rush went to the outside and Moxley landed a suicida. Inside the ring, Private Party tried to the Silly String, but Castagnoli blocked it on behalf of Yuta. After clearing the ring. Yuta sunk in a submission and Moxley posed a little prematurely before Kassidy tapped out.

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta defeated Rush and Private Party via submission in 10:11.

After the match, we got a video hyping up the trios match for later in the night. Dark Order dedicated the match to Brodie Lee.

McGuire’s Musings: A good opening match with a lot of action. I was surprised to see Moxley take the middle because he’s the world champ, for one, and for two, he had two tag partners who are really good at taking the middle of those types of matches. Still, while this was predictable, it was fun, and the crowd seemed hotter than it did on Wednesday. The Rush/Moxley interactions only make me want to see them run that one back someday. But if that day comes, it’ll be a while from now.