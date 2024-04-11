AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s live show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. AZM in an eliminator match

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Highland Heights, Kentucky at Truist Arena. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Battle of the Belts X afterward. Will Pruett has the night off, so my audio combined audio review of both shows will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) late Saturday night.