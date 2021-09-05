AEW All Out results: Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW Title, Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Title, Chris Jericho vs. MJF

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All Out

Aired live September 5, 2021 live on pay-per-view and FITE TV

Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena



The pre-show will begin at 6CT/7ET and the main card will start at 7CT/8ET…