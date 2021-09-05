What's happening...

AEW All Out results: Powell’s live review of CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles, Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW Title, Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Title, Chris Jericho vs. MJF

September 5, 2021

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All Out
Aired live September 5, 2021 live on pay-per-view and FITE TV
Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena

The pre-show will begin at 6CT/7ET and the main card will start at 7CT/8ET…

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.