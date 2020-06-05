WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Tag Title math, Jeff Hardy addresses last wee’s accident angle

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Jeff Hardy tells his side of the story following last week’s accident angle.

-Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles meet face to face.

-What do The Miz and John Morrison have planned for Braun Strowman?

Powell's POV: Smackdown was taped last week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



