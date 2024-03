IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE legend John Cena provided a lot of laughs while presenting an Academy Award at Sunday’s ceremony.

Powell’s POV: Cena’s appearance was far more memorable than when The Rock and Bad Bunny teamed up to present an award a short time later. That said, happy 30th birthday to Bad Bunny.