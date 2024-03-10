Jersey Championship Wrestling “March Madnezz” results: Vetter’s review of Masha Slamovich vs. Marcus Mathers for the JCW Title, Brian Johnson vs. Charlie Tiger, Jimmy Lloyd vs. CPA

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Jersey Championship Wrestling “March Madnezz”

March 10, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Showboat

This show aired live and free on YouTube. This crowd was maybe 150 at most. It was literally 20 percent or so of the boisterous crowd here Saturday night for the GCW show. Carmen Michael provided commentary.

1. “Broski” Jimmy Lloyd defeated CPA at 7:13. Lloyd has another written promo he read, channeling Matt Cardona’s heel style. Shouldn’t CPA be too busy doing taxes to wrestle this time of year? He wore his button-down blue shirt and tie. CPA hit a Schoolyard Takedown for a nearfall. They avoided each other’s offense and Lloyd hit a bodyslam at 2:00. CPA hit a second-rope missile dropkick. CPA hit his comedy-style 619 at 5:00. CPA hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Lloyd hit a low blow uppercut and a Radio Silence flying leg drop for the pin. Okay.

2. Brett Waters defeated David Goldy at 9:17. These two are not regulars here. Goldy was a star in the Apple+ docu-series on the Monster Factory, and he wore a Robert Roode-style flowing, glittery robe. Waters has a passing resemblance to JD McDonough. Basic mat reversals. Waters hit his head across the top turnbuckle at 3:30 and sold the pain; Goldy began stomping on him and took control. Goldy mounted Brett and hit a series of forearms at 6:30. Waters got an O’Connor Roll for a nearfall. Waters jumped on Goldy’s back and applied a sleeper. Waters applied an STF hold and cranked on the neck, and Goldy tapped out. Decent mat-based action.

3. Charlie Tiger defeated “Mecca” Brian Johnson at 8:30. Mecca was in ROH at the end of the Sinclair era; he’s now bald and always scowling. Tiger is a bit thick around the middle and I always compare him to Cameron Grimes. Tiger hit a spear for a nearfall at 2:30. Mecca slammed Tiger’s back into the ring. Mecca hit a top-rope elbow drop to Tiger’s lower back for a nearfall at 4:30. Tiger hit a pump-handle back suplex. Mecca applied a Boston Crab but Tiger powered out. Tiger hit a standing powerbomb and a diving headbutt for the pin. Tiger isn’t exactly a sympathetic babyface and that hurt this match.

4. “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon defeated Rico Gonzalez and Hunter Drake at 10:08. Hunter is scrawny with long blond hair; think a mini-version of Matt Riddle. Rico is talented and I’ve seen him on indy shows from Chicago to Atlanta. Lyon and Drake opened. Lyon hit a moonsault on Rico at 2:00. Lyon dove through the ropes onto both opponents. In the ring, Rico hit a doublestomp, then a Lionsault on Lyon, for a enarfall at 4:30. Midas entered and hit a running knee to the back of Hunter’s head.

Midas hit a springboard stunner on Rico, then a Helluva Kick. Rico hit a double DDT at 8:00 and everyone was down. Hunter hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on Lyon. In the ring, Hunter hit a Helluva Kick on Midas. Rico hit a Frankensteiner, and Hunter hit a 450 Splash on Midas for a nearfall, but Lyon made the save. Lyon put Rico on his shoulders and spun him to the mat. TME hit their team X-Factor faceplant on Hunter for the pin. That was much better than the first three matches of this show.

5. Mr. Danger defeated Terry Yaki at 9:12. These two were teammates on Saturday. Yaki is Black with a splash of brown hair; he recently did a tour in Japan. Danger is thin and Black; think a younger Elix Skipper or ROH’s Cheeseburger, and he’s a daredevil. Standing switches early on. They sped it up, avoided each other’s moves, and had a standoff at 1:30. Danger hit a dropkick and a summersault senton for a nearfall. Yaki dropped Danger face-first on an open chair at 3:30. Yaki hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Danger hit a top-rope flying clothesline at 5:30. Danger hit a top-rope Swanton Bomb onto a chair on Yaki’s chest for a nearfall.

Yaki hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, then a DDT out of the ropes, then a swinging Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall. Danger dove through the ropes onto Yaki at 8:00. Yaki hit a flip dive to the floor; he landed hard on his upper back. Danger hit an Asai Moonsault onto Yaki. These guys are busting their butts in front of almost nobody. In the ring, Yaki hit a Pele Kick. Mr. Danger hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was really good stuff and they got a well-earned “both these guys!” chant. They hugged afterward.

6. Masha Slamovich defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the JCW Title at 16:31. Masha was in Canada on Friday and Saturday for TNA. She just won the J-Cup tournament to win this belt. Mathers is the 20-year-old prodigy who has made in-roads in MLW lately; he is a bit taller than her but has a clear size advantage. He hit a shoulder tackle that dropped her, and he was in charge early. Mathers hit a suplex, then a second one, and he kept her grounded. Masha hit a spin kick and a deep armdrag and rolled him up for a nearfall at 4:00.

Masha cranked back on Mathers’ left arm. She hit some slaps to the face. Mathers hit a spin kick to her face, then a springboard stunner at 6:00, then a snap German Suplex. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. He hit some forearms to her lower back. Mathers hit a faceplant and he tied her up on the mat, but she reached the ropes at 8:00. He hit some shoulder blocks to her ribs in the corner. She dropped him face-first on the middle turnbuckle, then she hit a missile dropkick. She hit a rolling kick to the face at 10:00.

They traded forearm strikes while holding onto each other’s left wrist. Mathers hit a brainbuster. She tied up his arms behind his back; he escaped and rolled her up for a nearfall. She applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat; he reached the ropes at 12:30. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. He hit a snap suplex. She hit a German Suplex, so he hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. They traded strikes while on their knees. She hit a spinning back fist. He blocked the White Knight Driver and he hit a stunner for a nearfall at 16:00. She hit a spin kick to the head, then the White Knight Driver/piledriver for the clean pin. A very good match.

* Blake Christian walked to ringside. He is defending the GCW World Title against her in just a few hours. They held their respective titles above their heads; no punches were thrown, as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: I am not a fan of intergender matches, but Masha always makes hers look fairly believable. I’m a big fan of Mathers, and he’s working three or more shows every weekend. I presumed she was retaining in her first title defense but they put together a good match. Yaki-Danger earns second, with The Mane Event’s match taking third. The first three matches were acceptable but entirely skippable, too. Goldy certainly has the right look; he’s had a handful of AEW TV matches, too. CPA’s gimmick is cartoonish but fun, yet his match with Lloyd didn’t quite click for me.