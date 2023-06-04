JCW “After Hours 3” results: Vetter’s review of Akira vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Lowlife Louie in a three-way death match, The Mane Event vs. Wasted Youth vs. Young Dumb & Broke vs. YoKai in a four-way tag, Alec Price vs. Jimmy Lloyd for the Battle Bowl ring, Jordan Oliver vs. Bam Sullivan for the JCW Title, Jack Cartwheel vs. 1 Called Manders

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

JCW “After Hours 3”

Replay available via YouTube.com

June 3, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Showboat

Veda Scott and Nick Knowledge provided commentary. This show aired live and free on YouTube. Veda noted ruing the first match it was already past midnight EST. The crowd appeared to be 200-300. NOTE: This show took place shortly after the end of the Tournament of Survival ultra-violent hardcore show held here by Game Changer Wrestling. This also is a new building for them; it looks like a dank basement with aqua-colored walls from a 1960s public pool.

1. Jordan Oliver defeated Bam Sullivan to retain the JCW Title at 19:52. This is the main event but they are opening with it. Bam is bald with a short goatee; I’ve only seen him a few times. At 6’2″, Oliver is taller. They opened with an intense lockup. Veda Scott informed us that Rina Yamashita won the Tournament of Survival, so she gets a title shot Sunday afternoon against Masha Slamovich. Bam hit an enzuigiri, then a running forearm in the corner at 4:00. Oliver stalled on the floor, selling a back injury.

In the ring, Oliver worked the left arm, and he snapped it backward. Oliver stayed focused on the arm. He switched to a leglock around Bam’s head at 9:00. Bam hit a spear, and they were both down. Bam whipped Oliver into the corner, and Oliver continued to sell his lower back injury. Oliver hit a plancha to the floor at 12:30. In the ring, Oliver hit a double-arm suplex and transitioned to a cross-armbreaker, but Bam reached the ropes at 14:00.

Bam had a cut from the back of his head, with blood trickling from his right ear. Oliver continued to stomp on the elbow. They traded forearms. Bam nailed a spinebuster, and he applied a Boston Crab at 16:30, and he switched to an STF but Oliver powered free. Oliver nailed a Helliva Kick. They traded forearm shots while they were holding wrists. Bam hit a Mafia Kick; Oliver hit his Acid Kick. Oliver applied a Fujiwara Armbar, and Bam tapped out. Ok match; an intriguing clash of styles.

2. 1 Called Manders defeated Jack Cartwheel at 10:56. I noted this last week, but he now has short curly blond hair. Veda noted that Cartwheel had a late match Friday in California before flying coast-to-coast. Manders did a cartwheel at the bell, startling and angering Jack. Funny. Manders is so much bigger and thicker, and he hit a shoulder tackle, then a deafening chop that dropped Jack at 1:30. Jack hit a huracanrana.

Manders hit a snap suplex and a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 4:00. Cartwheel hit a slingshot elbow drop. Cartwheel hit his rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 6:00, then a German Suplex, with Manders rolling to the floor. Cartwheel did his Sasake Special to the floor, but Manders caught him; however, Cartwheel still turned it into a tornado DDT. In the ring, Manders hit a running Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:00. Cartwheel hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner, but he missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press; Manders immediately nailed a decapitating clothesline. Manders hit a second clothesline for the pin. That was really good.

* (I watched WWF’s Saturday Night as a kid, and the top matches were always early. This has the same feel to it, with the less-significant matches after what are clearly the top matches.)

3. Charles Mason defeated CPA at 9:44. CPA, the accountant, came to the ring in a button-down red shirt and tie. Mason also wore a button-down blue shirt, and he jawed at the fans, and he removed it as he entered the ring! I don’t know if I’ve seen Mason shirtless before. Of course, CPA removed his shirt, to reveal hhe has an identical one on underneath. Mason tried to flip CPA by his tie, but of course it’s a clip-on and it came off. They brawled to the floor, and Mason bit CPA’s head at 3:00.

Mason took control in the ring. hitting a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:30. CPA fired up and removed his shirt to reveal, yes, a third shirt and tie. Mason hit a D’Lo Sky High powerbomb for a nearfall. CPA sprayed water in Mason’s face. Mason hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mason applied a sleeper but CPA escaped. CPA nailed a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Mason hit a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Solid match with the cartoonish antics you’d expect from both of them.

4. Alec Price defeated Jimmy Lloyd to retain the Battle Bowl ring at 4:53. Nick Knowledge and Veda Scott discussed how Joshua Bishop recently stole Price’s Battle Bowl ring. Price hit a second-rope European Uppercut, then a dive over the top rope onto Lloyd. In the ring, Price hit a top-rope legdrop for a nearfall. Lloyd fired back with a Dragon Suplex and a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 1:30; these guys are working at a fast pace. Lloyd did a release German Suplex, but Price rotated and landed on his feet, and Price stomped Jimmy on the head.

Price hit his running kicks in the corner. Lloyd slammed Price face-first for a nearfall, then he nailed a package piledriver for a nearfall. Price hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall at 4:00. Price hita flipping piledriver, then a step-up mule kick to the back of the head for the pin. I can’t believe they did so much in under five minutes.

* Price got on the mic. He said that the last time in New Jersey, he defended his battle bowl ring. He called Josh Bishop “a wannabe Psycho Sid,” and Bishop stole his ring. Price challenged Bishop to a match July 9, saying he’s coming for his ring.

5. “Wasted Youth” Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay defeated “Young Dumb & Broke” Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor and “The Mane Event” Midas Black & Jay Lyon and “YoKai” Janai Kai & Yoya in a four-way tag at 11:44. All eight brawled at the bell. WY battled YoKai, with YoKai hitting some stiff kicks on Marcus. Lyon hit his assisted moonsault at 2:00. WY hit a team missile dropkick on TME. This is fast-and-furious, too. McKay hit a running Shooting Star Press, and Mathers hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Lyon for a nearfall.

WY hit stereo dives through the ropes on one side; they climbed back in the ring and dove through the ropes on the other side of the ring at 4:00. Ellis hit a Half-Nelson Suplex, and Tiger hit a spear for a nearfall. Tiger hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, but Mathers made the save. YDB hit team superkicks on Mathers. Tiger hit a buckle bomb and spear on Yoya at 7:30. McKay hit a Canadian Destroyer on Lyon. Black hit a DDT on McKay. Mathers and Ellis hit simultaneous Swanton Bombs and everyone was down. This is fun.

WY and Yokai traded mid-ring blows. Yokai hit a team brainbuster for a nearfall. Lyon hit a second-rope moonsault on Janai, then their team X-Factor faceplant on Yoya for a nearfall. Dyln hit his top-rope Shooting Star Press, and Mathers followed with his top-rope 450 Splash to pin Ellis Taylor. That was a blast; a bit overly choreographed at times but it was a non-stop sprint with four of the rising tag teams on the East Coast.

6. Lowlife Louie defeated Akira and Brandon Kirk in a death match at 13:27. This started as a singles match; Kirk attacked Louie from behind as Louie walked to ringside. Akira ran to the ring at 2:00, holding a bundle of light tubes, and he inserted himself into the match. Akira hit Kirk with a ladder, and he used a ripped beer can to cut Kirk’s forehead. Gross. In the ring, Kirk hit chairshots on each opponent. Kirk dumped a bucket of thumbtacks in the ring, but Louie slammed Kirk onto the pile.

Akira hit a top-rope elbow drop on Kirk, but he also landed on the weapons and debris. Akira and Louie paused to drink beers. Kirk wanted a beer, but he kicked it away. Akira hit a German Suplex on Kirk into the thumbtacks. Louie hit a Hogan Legdrop onto debris over Kirk’s face for a nearfall. Akira hit a reverse DDT on Kirk; Akira rolled Louie onto the prone Kirk so Louie could get the pin. Not my speed at all.

Final Thoughts: For those who don’t know any of the top indy talent on the East Coast, this free show is well worth checking out. Manders-Cartwheel was really good for best match of the show. I’ll go with the four-team tag for second place, just ahead of Jordan Oliver-Bam. Not that they would have changed the card at the last minute, but Oliver was slated to face Cartwheel last weekend in Las Vegas, but it fell through. That match should have happened here, with Manders vs. Bam. Those would have been better matchups on paper. All that said, Manders vs. Cartwheel was really good.

Game Changer Wrestling will be back in action later in the day in this venue.