NXT Level Up results (6/2): O’Connor’s review of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, Kiana James vs. Belani Jordan, and Quincy Elliot vs. Kale Dixon

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 68)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 2, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Quincy Elliot made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Quincy Elliot vs. Kale Dixon. Elliot was wearing a purple bodysuit and teal lipstick for the match. Elliot dominated as the bell rang, walking the ropes and coming off with a leaping armdrag. Elliot looked to finish but he missed a legdrop mid-ring which allowed Dixon to take control. Dixon sent Elliot into the ropes and hit a kick for a two count. Elliot battled through a chinlock and retook over on Dixon and charged into the corner but Dixon avoided, rolling up Elliot using the ropes for leverage for the win.

Kale Dixon defeated Quincy Elliot via pinfall in 4:52.

The commentary team hyped Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan for after the break…[c]

2. Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan. James powered Jordan into the ropes as the match started. James looked for a sleeper but Jordan rolled up James for a quick two count. Jordan would continue the momentum with a dropkick but James would takeover cutting Jordan down in midair. Jordan looked to roll up James once more but James rolled through and applied a fujiwara armbar. Jordan worked through the pain to escape and hit a standing somersault elbow and a crossbody but was unable to capitalize due to the injured arm. James came off the ropes with a leaping flatliner for the victory.

Kiana James defeated Kelani Jordan via pinfall in 4:35.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Ledger and Nima started the match as Ledger made a quick tag to Walker. Walker was sent into the opposition corner and Price tagged in. Walker battled through to tag in Ledger who took Price off his feet with a shoulder tackle. Price responded with a strong clothesline and dropped a knee drop on Ledger. Price tagged in Nima and Nima continued the beatdown dropping Ledger with a big boot to the face.

Nima applied a chinlock but Ledger made the hot tag to Walker and Nima tagged in Price. Walker dropped Price with a Lou Thesz Press and both men connected with clotheslines middle of the ring. Price tagged Nima back in and Ledger reentered squashing Nima in the corner. Ledger ran the ropes, with Walker making the blind tag and assisting Ledger to hit a double team back suplex on Nima to emerge the winning team.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price via pinfall in 6:27.

John’s Ramblings: An easy to watch edition of Level Up this week. A lesser version of the ‘World’s Largest Love Machine’ gimmick given to Viscera in the mid 2000’s, the fans in attendance seem to enjoy his hijinks, but Quincy Elliot is an act that isn’t for me. I was impressed by Kelani Jordan’s selling of the arm in her match with Kiana James. The team of ‘Hank & Tank’ has potential. Are they ones to watch for the future in the NXT tag division?