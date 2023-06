CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns’ celebration of 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion, LA Knight vs. Montez Ford and Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in Money in the Bank qualifying matches, and more (42:03)…

Click here for the June 2 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

