WWE Raw in Houston (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Jonny Fairplay, Robbie Brookside, Killswitch, JoJo Offerman, Ernie Ladd, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, Tiger Ali Singh, Melina, Aubrey Edwards, Parker Boudreaux, Ernie Ladd

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The show includes Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Houston, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Boston, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Memphis, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Ottawa. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE Performance Center trainer Robbie Brookside (Robbie Brooks) is 58 today. He is the father of TNA wrestler Xia Brookside.

-“Pitbull” Gary Wolfe is 57 today.

-Jonny Fairplay is 50! Can you believe he made it this long? In addition to co-hosting Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcasts, he also runs his own reality television show podcast network at RealityAfterShow.com.

-Killswitch (a//k/a Luchasaurus) (Austin Matelson) is 39.

-Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman is 30. She is the widow of the late Bray Wyatt.

-The late Ernie Ladd died at age 68 on March 10, 2007 after a battle with colon cancer.

-Nikita Koloff (Scott Simpson) turned 65 on Saturday.

-Rick Steiner (Robert Rechsteiner) turned 63 on Saturday.

-Tiger Ali Singh (Gurjit Singh Hans) turned 53 on Saturday.

-Melina Perez turned 45 on Saturday.

-AEW referee Aubrey Edwards (Brittany Aubert) turned 37 on Saturday.

-Parker Boudreaux turned 26 on Saturday.