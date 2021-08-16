WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership minus Tokyo Olympics competition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.084 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number is down from the previous episode’s 2.169 million final viewership count (and way down from the 2.499 million overnight number that was released on Saturday morning).

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown delivered a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Smackdown joined Raw and AEW Dynamite in having their overall viewership numbers drop last week despite not having competition from the Tokyo Olympics. The July 23 edition of Smackdown was the last show to air prior to the Tokyo Olympics and delivered 2.310 million viewers and a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demo.