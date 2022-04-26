NXT 2.0 TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s USA Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley vs. Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez

-Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

-Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

-Nathan Frazer debuts

Powell’s POV: Xyon Quinn, who was scheduled to face Tony D’Angelo, was pulled from the lineup. It was announced that Quinn was not medically cleared, so he has been replaced by Von Wagner in the match against D’Angelo. Katana Chance is the new WWE name for Kacy Catanzaro. No opponent was named for Frazer, who worked as Ben Carter on the independent scene and briefly in AEW. Next week’s show carries the “NXT Spring Breakin'” theme and will have multiple title matches. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.