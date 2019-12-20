Killer Kross set for MLW event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling announced that Killer Kross will wrestle at the February 1 “MLW Fightland” event in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. Read the official announcement at MLW.com.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling announced earlier this week that Kross has been released from his deal. There’s no mention in the press release of Kross signing a deal with MLW. Nevertheless, it will be cool to see him in an MLW ring. No opponent has been named, but I’d love to see Kross and Davey Boy Smith Jr. pick up where they left off at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event.



