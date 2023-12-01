AEW Dynamite preview: Two title matches and Continental Classic tournament matches set for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Title

-Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Jon Moxley vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Jay White vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-MJF and Samoa Joe vs. Devil Mask’s team

Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre.