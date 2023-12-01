AEW Dynamite preview: Two title matches and Continental Classic tournament matches set for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Title
-Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match
-Jon Moxley vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match
-Jay White vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match
-MJF and Samoa Joe vs. Devil Mask’s team
Powell's POV: Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre.
