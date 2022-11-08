WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: Two WarGames matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday, November 26 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.

-Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two TBA vs. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and one TBA in a Women’s WarGames match

-Men’s WarGames match (teams TBA)

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication as to whether there will be any traditional Survivor Series elimination matches. My guess is that The Bloodline will face a babyface team in the the men’s WarGames match, but nothing is official.