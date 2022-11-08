AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga

-Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler

-Athena vs. Diamante

-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth

-AR Fox and Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. QT Marshall and Cole Karter

-Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li

-Anna Jay vs. Sio Nieves

-Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, and Ativalu

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. BK Klein and Jarrett Diaz

-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi

-Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.