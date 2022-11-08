AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga
-Peter Avalon vs. Brandon Cutler
-Athena vs. Diamante
-Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth
-AR Fox and Caleb Konley vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez
Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. QT Marshall and Cole Karter
-Zack Clayton vs. Blake Li
-Anna Jay vs. Sio Nieves
-Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Troy Hollywood, Fulton, and Ativalu
-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. BK Klein and Jarrett Diaz
-Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kayla Rossi
-Marcus Kross vs. Kip Sabian
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
Be the first to comment