AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Little Guido, Nidia, Kenta, Erick Stevens, Mae Young

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Fresno, California at Save Mart Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Fresno. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of our voters. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. A finished third with 20 percent. I gave Dynamite a B- grade for the Revolution go-home week edition.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C grade. Some of the promos were solid, but it was an uneventful go-home show for Revolution.

Birthdays and Notables

-James Maritato, who works as Little Guido, is 53. He also went by Nunzio in WWE.

-Nidia Guenard is 46.

-Kenta (Kenta Kobayashi) is 44.

-Erick Stevens is 43.

-The late Johnnie Mae Young was born on March 12, 1923. She died at age 90 on January 14, 2014.