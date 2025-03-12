NXT TV preview: NXT Underground match and a title match set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Eddie Thorpe in an NXT Underground match

-Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca for the Women’s U.S. Championship

-Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland

-Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo vs. Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET.