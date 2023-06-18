AEW’s Jim Ross says he’s stepping aside to heal

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jim Ross wrote on social media that he is “going to step aside to heal.” Ross acknowledged that he was hoarse while calling the main event of Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Powell’s POV: Ross also wrote that he suffered a black eye from a fall, yet still made the trip to Chicago for Collision. Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.