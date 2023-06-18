Teil Rhodes on Cody Rhodes losing at WrestleMania, growing up with Dusty Rhodes and his athletic ability, the Dusty Rhodes Foundation

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

On being Dusty’s daughter: “He was at the end of his in-ring career towards our kind of school age experience, so he was home a lot. We moved to Atlanta when WCW was here, so he did go to the office quite a bit and still traveled, but Cody and I always went on the road anyway, so we did go. We traveled as a family when we were young, and then when he was full-time behind the scenes with WCW, he was home all the time. He was at all the plays, all the sports games, everything like that. We’re a really close family. When you grow up in a business like that and you move around all the time, it’s just easier to kind of stay in your own little world as a family. And we certainly, that’s certainly true for us.”

On Cody Rhodes not winning at WrestleMania: “I would never bet against Cody. Anybody who ever has has been proven wrong. I never, never, like when my people lose, when they’re getting pinned, it’s not fun. It wasn’t a fun bus ride back to the hotel from the beautiful SoFi Stadium, that’s for sure. I grew up in the business, so I was not shocked, but I think we were all still pretty bummed. There was some real shock. I was ringside, but we had a box, a suite for the family, and apparently in there it got pretty heated from what I’ve heard. I’ve always been an ugly crier and when I saw him come out, I was just so emotional. And then he put these pictures of me crying and then WWE put the pictures of me crying and it, I was just like, man, rough night for the fam.”

On Dusty’s athletic ability: “We played basketball in the yard a lot. We always played horse and he never let us win. Dusty could hoop. He was a three-sport athlete in high school and you know, he almost played professional football. He could have played some professional baseball. I think baseball was probably his first love as far as sports go. He was a great athlete. I mean, he was all-state in Texas in football and obviously went to school to play football eventually.”

On The Dusty Rhodes Foundation: “We’ve been off to a great start, especially since the A&E documentary aired and we kind of launched the foundation. We had done a couple cons, we had done a Starrcast. We’ve just been really humbled by all the donations we’ve been pretty much steadily receiving since the doc aired. Something he privately did for years was pay for kids to have sports equipment or to be able to participate in camps or, you know, he would pay the fees privately, anonymously for a lot of people. Some people we knew, some people we didn’t know. And when we wanted to start a non-profit to honor him, we knew that youth sports was gonna be our focus. There’s just so many kids that are getting priced out of playing sports with just the cost of everything being so high, and we really wanna fill that gap for underserved communities.”

