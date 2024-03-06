AEW Dynamite in Duluth (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Val Venis, Ken Anderson, David Flair, Hercules Hernandez, Killer Khan

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Duluth and Thursday’s taping for Saturday’a AEW Collision. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a B grade in our post show poll from 27 percent of the voters. F finished second with 24 percent of the vote, and A was a close third with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-We did not run a poll for Saturday’s AEW Collision due to our coverage being delayed. I gave the show a C grade and didn’t think it was much of a go-home show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean Morley, who worked as Val Venis, is 53.

-Ken Anderson is 47. He worked as Mr. Kennedy in WWE.

-Chad Wicks, who worked as Chad Toland and Chad Dick, is 46.

-David Flair (David Fliehr) is 45.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) died on March 6, 2004 at age 47 from heart disease.

-The late Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) was born on March 6, 1947. He died at age 76 on December 29, 2023.