AEW Rampage lineup: Three matches set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal.

-Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager vs. Junior Dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert, Jorge Masvidal).

-Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny.

Powell’s POV: This will be the big head-to-head show with the last 30 minutes of Friday’s supersized edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1. Rampage will be live from Miami, Florida at the James L Knight Center, and the promotion will run the same venue for Saturday’s Dynamite broadcast. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.