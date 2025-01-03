WWE Smackdown in Phoenix, AEW Collision, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty, Jim Ross, New Jack

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown is live from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show is expanding to three hours weekly beginning tonight. The show includes Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 19 will be held on Saturday morning (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome. The show is headlined by Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The main card starts early Saturday morning at 2CT/3ET and is available via the New Japan World streaming service and TrillerTV.com.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty will be held on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome. The show includes Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd. Join me for my live review on Saturday night as the show streams on New Japan World or TrillerTV.com starting at 10CT/11ET.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Ross, who gets my vote for best play-by-play voice in pro wrestling history, is 73.

-The late New Jack (Jerome Young) was born on January 3, 1963. He died at age 58 of a heart attack on May 14, 2021.