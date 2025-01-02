NXT TV rating: New Year’s Eve edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 626,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 723,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.14 rating. One year earlier, the January 2, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 768,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating for New Year’s Evil on USA Network.