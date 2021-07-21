NXT TV preview: The lineup for the first of two shows on Syfy network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Adam Cole vs. Bronson Reed.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Josh Briggs in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s show and the August 3 edition of NXT will air on SyFy due to USA Network’s coverage of The Olympics. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.