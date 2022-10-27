What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

October 27, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix in a three-way or the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against a former ROH Champion

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Billy Gunn’s “Daddy Ass Birthday Bash” with The Acclaimed

-Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.