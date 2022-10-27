AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix in a three-way or the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
-Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against a former ROH Champion
-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal
-Billy Gunn’s “Daddy Ass Birthday Bash” with The Acclaimed
-Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker
Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
