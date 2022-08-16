WWE second quarter financial report and conference call, NXT Heatwave live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, W Morrissey, Cedric Alexander, Fritz Von Erich, Dick Murdoch, Pat O’Connor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE will release its second quarter financial report today before the market opens. It hasn’t been announced, but one can only assume that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be among the hosts. Join me for live updates on the financial call, which is scheduled to start this morning at at 7:30CT/8:30ET.

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and carries the “NXT Heatwave” theme. The show includes Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh for the NXT Championship, and Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a B grade majority from 38 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-W Morrissey is 35. He worked as Big Cass in WWE.

-Cedric Alexander (Cederick Alexander Johnson) is 33.

-The late Fritz Von Erich (Jack Adkisson) was born on August 16, 1929. The longtime wrestler and promoter died at age 68 of brain and lung cancer on September 10, 1997.

-The late Dick Murdoch was born on August 16, 1946. He died of a heart attack on June 15, 1996.

-Pat O’Connor died on August 16, 1990 at age 65 following a bout with cancer.