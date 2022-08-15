What's happening...

08/15 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Riddle returns, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory, The Miz and Ciampa vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander

August 15, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Riddle returns, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory, The Miz and Ciampa vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, and more (38:18)…

Click here to stream or download the August 15 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.