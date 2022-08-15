08/15 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Riddle returns, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory, The Miz and Ciampa vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Title, Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens, Riddle returns, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match, Dolph Ziggler vs. Theory, The Miz and Ciampa vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, and more (38:18)…

