AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Wednesday’s live show (DVR note)

March 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Toni Storm and Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo in a street fight

Powell’s POV: Rampage will air live on Wednesday after Dynamite at 9CT/10ET on TBS from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The show is bumped from its Friday time slot due to NCAA basketball coverage. With Rampage moving from TNT to TBS this week, those of you who have the show set to record weekly made need to do it manually this time around.

