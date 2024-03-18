AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Title

-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship

-FTW Champion Hook vs. Chris Jericho in a non-title match

-Mercedes Mone speaks

-Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm and Mariah May

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Rampage will air immediately following Dynamite at 9CT/10:00ET. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).