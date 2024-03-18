AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Title
-Eddie Kingston vs. Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship
-FTW Champion Hook vs. Chris Jericho in a non-title match
-Mercedes Mone speaks
-Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm and Mariah May
Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Rampage will air immediately following Dynamite at 9CT/10:00ET.
