NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Riley Osborne challenges a member of No Quarter Catch Crew for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar
-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
-Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for a spot in the Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver
-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. two members of No Quarter Catch Crew for a spot in the Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver
