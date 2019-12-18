NXT opening tonight’s television show with a title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that tonight’s NXT television show will open with the Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor match for the NXT Championship.

Powell’s POV: I’m guessing this means the Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley match for the NXT Women’s Championship will close the show. NXT is advertising tonight’s broadcast as being commercial-free. USA Network will also broadcast the WWE 24 documentary on Becky Lynch immediately following the NXT show. Join John Moore for his live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET.



