NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

June 22, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

-Adam Cole faces an opponent of his choosing.

-Diamond Mine arrives.

-Franky Monet in action.

Powell’s POV: NXT also announced Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the Great American Bash themed edition of NXT on July 6. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

