WWE Money in the Bank lineup: Four matches advertised, MITB match qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 18 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match ((Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, four TBA)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, five TBA)

Powell’s POV: Yes, WWE is finally going back on the road again starting with the Smackdown show that will be held two days prior to Money in the Bank. Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton will meet in a Triple Threat on Monday’s Raw as a second chance qualifier for what appears to be the final Raw spot in the men’s MITB match.