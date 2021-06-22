New MLW Battle Riot match entrants

3 new participants have been added to the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com. Mads Krügger: CONTRA’s commander is a brutal force. With his size and experience in Baklei street fights, the “Black Hand of CONTRA” promises to be an impact player in the Battle Riot. Thriving in warfare, will Krügger clinch the Riot and shutdown anyone challenging CONTRA’s kingpin Jacob Fatu for the title? World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed: The “Young GOAT” has competed in every Battle Riot, which gives him the advantage entering the third Riot. Known for his tenacity and igniting unique attacks in the 40 wrestler extravaganza, the Riot veteran Reed is circled by many to be a favorite to win this year’s match. Gino Medina: “The Untouchable” luchador will make his Battle Riot debut. A dirty player, expect Gino to use every trick in the book to try and leverage himself into the victory lane. But what happens if he crosses paths with Richard Holliday? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot! CARD MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Richard Holliday

TJP

Myron Reed

Gino Medina

Arez

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes Davey Richards vs. TJP Plus more to be announced in the days ahead! ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications! Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope. Anything is possible in a Battle Riot! What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is! Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com. MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena. Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.