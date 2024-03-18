TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship

-Crazzy Steve vs. PCO for the Digital Media Championship

-“The Grizzled Young Vets” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. Alex Shelley and Kushida

-Ash By Elegance in action

