NXT TV preview: The lineup for the New Year’s Eve edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-2024 awards

-Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

-Ethan Page vs. Cederic Alexander

-Gigi Dolin and Shotzi vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

-Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe vs. Andre Chase, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger

