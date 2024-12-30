AEW Dynamite preview: Fight For The Fallen, Max simulcasts begin

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Rated FTR” Adam Copeland, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta

-Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

-Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Asheville, North Carolina at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The show airs Wednesdays on TBS and streams on Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett is taking over our Dynamite coverage and will also host the same night audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).