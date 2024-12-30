What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

December 30, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mash Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, Jody Threat, and Dani Luna vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance in an eight-Knockouts tag

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

