WWE Smackdown preview: The card for the first three-hour episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

-U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade in a non-title match

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show will expand to three hours starting with this episode.