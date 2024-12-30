What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: The card for the first three-hour episode

December 30, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

-U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. The show will expand to three hours starting with this episode. I will be taking over the Smackdown coverage with Jake Barnett now covering AEW Dynamite. Join me for my weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

