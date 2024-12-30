AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Action Andretti and Lio Rush for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).