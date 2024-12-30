What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show

December 30, 2024

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title

-“Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy vs. Action Andretti and Lio Rush for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Toni Storm

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.