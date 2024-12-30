WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s final show on USA Network 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Damian Priest, Ivar, and Erik vs. Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh

-Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament semifinal match

-Iyo Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria in a Women’s Intercontinental Title tournament semifinal match

-Chad Gable vs. Otis

-CM Punk and Seth Rollins will be under the same roof for the last time before their match on the Netflix debut

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. This is the final Raw on USA Network episode before the show moves to Netflix next week. Join me for my live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.