Defy Wrestling “Blueprint” results (12/29): Vetter’s review of Kenta vs. Schaff for the Defy Title, Gringo Loco and Arez vs. Sinner & Saint for the Defy Tag team Titles, The Outrunners vs. Midnight Heat

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Defy Wrestling “Blueprint”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

December 29, 2024 from Seattle, Washington at Washington Hall

This is the second consecutive night of wrestling here, as GCW ran a show here on Saturday with several of the same wrestlers. This is another capacity crowd of maybe 350 or more fans. However, the lights are low; GCW looked so much better with the lights on. Rich Bocchini and Ethan HD provided commentary,

1. “Bollywood Boyz” Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra vs. Sonico and Super Crazy. Sonico and Harv opened. Sonico hit a dive through the ropes at 3:30. Harv shook the ropes, causing Sonico to fall, and Gurv stomped on Sonico in the ring. The BB worked over Sonico in their corner, wishboning his legs and getting a nearfall at 6:30. Gurv hit a backbreaker over his knee. Super Crazy finally entered and he threw one brother into the other. Sonico misted the ref! Gurv rolled up Sonico and a different ref made the three-count. Bizarre match as Super Crazy was in the match maybe 70 seconds total.

Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra defeated Sonico and Super Crazy at 8:56.

2. Evan Rivers vs. Marcus Mathers. I alway compare Rivers to former TNA wrestler Zicky Dice. He snapped Mathers’ arm early. The crowd was all over Evan. WWE ID prospect Mathers hit some deep armdrags at 2:30 and a shotgun dropkick, then a corkscrew plancha. In the ring, Evans hit a clothesline to the back of the neck for a nearfall at 4:30 and he tied up Marcus on the mat, and he twisted the left knee. I really like Ethan HD’s color commentary, talking about the damage this hold was doing to Mathers. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block at 9:30. He fired up and hit some back elbows.

Mathers nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Rivers hit a swinging sideslam for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Rivers hit a forward Finlay Roll and he gave the middle finger to the crowd, and he missed a moonsault. Mathers immediately hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer, a brainbuster, and the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. Good action with great crowd heat.

Marcus Mathers defeated Evan Rivers at 13:05.

* Ethan HD got in the ring to interview Mathers. This was Marcus’ debut weekend here and he got a loud “Please come back!” chant. Ethan asked him about receiving a WWE ID contract. “I never dreamed exactly of that. But the first step of my dream is accomplished,” Marcus replied. He said he wants the “ace” of Defy in a match. “I want Nick f—ing Wayne!” he shouted. Good intensity from Marcus in this promo.

3. Viva Van vs. Nicole Matthews vs. Amira vs. Sandra Moone vs. Megan Bayne in a five-way. This is Moone’s Washington Hall debut; she’s a regular up and down the West Coast and has done a tour of Japan with Marvelous. It’s also Viva’s debut in this building. This was supposed to be a four-way so the crowd popped when Megan came out last to make it a five-way! Wow, a lot of talent in this one. Bayne hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Nicole at the bell! Bayne hit a fallaway slam-and-Samoan Drop combo on Amira and Moone. Viva and Bayne traded forearm strikes at 2:00. Bayne hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, but Amira made the save. Amira hit a Stinger Splash on Bayne.

Bayne dropped Amira and Moone. Those two dropkicked Bayne off the apron to the floor. Moone dove through the ropes to the floor on Bayne at 4:00. Amira hit a top-rope crossbody block onto all four opponents. All five fought at ringside. Bayne beat down on the short powerhouse Amira with some loud chops. Megan and Nicole Mathews traded chops. Viva hit a springboard dive onto everyone at 7:30. We had a tower spot out of the corner. Nicole started trying to pin the three involved in the tower but each kicked out. Megan hit a Stinger Splash on Nicole, then a flying clothesline on her for a nearfall at 10:00, but Amira made the save. Amira hit a German Suplex on Megan!

Matthews hit a swinging neckbreaker on Moone. Nicole and Amira were alone in the ring and traded forearm strikes. Bayne snuck up behind them and hit a German Suplex on Matthews and Amira! Moone hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Viva for a nearfall. Nicole hit a Spider German Suplex on Moone. Megan hit a running powerbomb on Amira. Viva hit a Code Red on Bayne at 13:00. Viva got Nicole on her shoulders and hit an Electric Chair drop and pinned Matthews! That was a really good five-way with loads of talent. “This is a match we’re going to talk about for some quite time,” Bocchini said.

Viva Van defeated Nicole Matthews, Amira, Sandra Moone, and Megan Bayne in a five-way at 13:26.

4. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. MH came out first and were pelted by rolls of toilet paper. The Outrunners, of course, competed in Orlando for AEW 24 hours ago. Massive pop for them. Truth and Pearl opened; Eddie dropped him with a shoulder tackle, celebrated, and was booed. The crowd chanted “F— the Heat!” Turbo entered and he overpowered Pearl with Eddie falling to the floor at 2:30. MH began working over Truth in their corner. Eddie and Turbo tied up in a test of strength at 8:30, with Floyd overpowering him. Pearl put Truth in a sleeper on the mat. Truth finally hit a back suplex on Pearl at 14:30.

Turbo got the hot tag and hit a series of bodyslams on each heel. The Outrunners each hit a series of punches in the corner as the crowd counted to 10. The MH each hit punches on Floyd but he ‘Hulked up’ on them and hit a double clothesline, and he pinned Pearl. The “very old school” match we all expected it to be. The crowd gave them a loud “Please come back!” chant.

“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “Midnight Heat” Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson at 17:22.

* Ethan HD hit the ring and interviewed them and asked them about their future plans in Defy. Turbo said they took an overnight flight to get here, and they aren’t done “kicking ass in Defy.” The Outrunners left; Pearl and Gibson ran back into the ring and beat up Ethan HD! Mike Santiago ran in for the save and he hugged Ethan.

5. Cody Chhun vs. Joey Janela. Bocchini talked about Chhun and Guillermo Rosas losing their tag titles in Chicago to Gringo Loco and Arez. The crowd was fully behind local favorite Chhun. Standing switches to open with Joey working the left arm, and they had a standoff at 3:00. Cody backed him into the corner and hit some loud chops. Joey applied a sleeper on the mat at 6:30 as they’ve stayed in first gear. Joey knocked Cody off the apron to the floor at 9:00, then he slammed Chhun back-first on the apron. Cody fired up and hit a dropkick. He hit some jab punches at 12:30 and finally dropped Joey. He hit a uranage for a nearfall.

Joey hit a neckbreaker over the top rope at 14:30, and Chhun writhed in pain on the floor. In the ring, Cody hit a decapitating clothesline at 17:30, then a flip dive over the top rope onto Joey on the floor. Joey hit a Dragon Suplex onto the thin mat at ringside at 19:00. Joey leapt off the apron and stomped onto a door on top of Cody, who was lying on the floor; Janela rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall. Joey hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 21:00. Chhun went for a Cody Cutter but Joey hit a German Suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall. Joey nailed a Package Piledriver for a nearfall at 24:30.

They traded chops while on the ring apron, and Cody suplexed him off the apron onto the thin mat on the floor, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They both dove back in at the nine-count. Chhun immediately hit the Cody Cutter for a believable nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Joey nailed a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall at 29:30. They got up and traded chops. Joey nailed a sick-looking Burning Hammer and got the pin. “I hope Chhun is alright,” Bocchini said after that move. A good match; not a great match but a good match. I was starting to think they were going to a 30-minute draw (I didn’t hear the announced time limit for the match.)

Joey Janela defeated Cody Chhun at 30:02.

* A video aired from Paul Walter Hauser. He called out Joey Janela to a match on Feb. 7. (Can the Hauser era please come to an end?) We returned to the venue, where Joey said he only fights “real wrestlers.” He vowed that he will kill Hauser in a street fight!

6. “Los Desperados” Gringo Loco and Arez vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams for the Defy Tag Team Titles. Again, Loco and Arez just won these belts in Chicago at a Defy show there. Arez and Williams opened with some basic offense. Loco and Judas got in at 2:00 and they traded faster-paced reversals. S&S hit stereo basement dropkicks for a nearfall. LD hit a Magic Killer on Judas at 6:00, and Loco hit a flipping axe kick on Judas’ neck. Icarus hit a plancha to the floor on Arez, and all four fought at ringside. In the ring, Williams hit a backbreaker on Arez, and S&S kept Arez grounded in their corner.

Williams hit a missile dropkick but Arez kipped up and kicked Travis, and they were both down at 11:30. Loco got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines. Arez nailed a dive through the ropes onto Judas. Meanwhile, Loco hit a split-legged moonsault onto Williams, then a flip dive to the floor on Judas and Arez and we got an “All these guys!” chant. Loco hit a second-rope guillotine legdrop on Williams; Arez made a cocky cover and only got a nearfall at 15:00. Williams hit a German Suplex. Judas got a Crucifix Driver on Loco for a nearfall. S&S hit a series of kicks on Arez, and Williams hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. This has been really good stuff.

Arez hit a moonsault to the floor on Williams. Meanwhile, Loco nailed the Base Bomb (swinging powerbomb) on Judas. Arez immediately hit a top-rope doublestomp for a visual pin at 17:30, but Evan Rivers appeared and pulled the ref from the ring. Icarus rolled up Arez for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Arez hit a tornado DDT on Icarus for a believable nearfall. Loco hit a moonsault on Judas for a nearfall, but Williams made the save. Williams hit a handspring-back-clothesline. Williams tied Loco in an Octopus Stretch. Arez nailed a Poison Rana on Judas. Williams hit a Jay Driller and pinned Arez! New champions! A very good match.

“Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus defeated Gringo Loco and Arez to win the Defy Tag Team Titles at 20:35.

7. Kenta vs. Schaff for the Defy World Title. Kenta has carried this belt all over Japan and England; Bocchini listed off all the men he has defended it against. Again, Schaff is a big man, between Jake Something and Braun Strowman in size. Kenta wore an Ichiro Suzuki jersey. Kenta stalled at the bell. He got back in but rolled right back to the floor. He got in the ring and hit a series of spin kicks to the thighs, then one to the head. They both rolled to the floor at 3:00 and traded blows. Kenta slammed Schaff’s hand on the ring apron and twisted Schaff’s fingers. They continued to fight on the floor.

They got back into the ring at 8:00, and Schaff hit an open-hand slap to the face and kept Kenta grounded. Kenta nailed a powerslam at 10:00 and that popped the crowd. Kenta hit a series of spin kicks. Schaff put Kenta on his shoulders and hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 12:00, and they were both down. Schaff missed a frogsplash; Kenta immediately hit a Helluva Kick and a stalling dropkick into the corner, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Schaff nailed a spinebuster at 14:30 and they were both down. Kenta applied a Crossface but Schaff shrugged free, and Schaff hit a German Suplex, then a second “Torture Rack Driver” for a nearfall at 16:30.

The crowd rallied for Kenta. Kenta hit a series of open-hand slaps. Schaff accidentally speared the ref at 18:00! Kenta hit a low blow uppercut. Kenta grabbed his belt, as well as a title belt Schaff holds. He spit on Schaff’s belt and tossed it aside, then he struck Schaff in the head with the Defy title. Kenta hit a running knee for a one-count at 20:00 and Kenta was shocked! Schaff hit a decapitating clothesline, but he pulled up Kenta on a two-count! Kenta hit a huracanrana and another running knee. Kenta nailed the Go To Sleep knee strike for the pin. A very good match.

Kenta defeated Schaff to retain the Defy World Title at 21:16.

* It appeared the show was over but then familiar music hit and Ricky Starks came to the ring! He stood toe-to-toe with Kenta; he wasn’t dressed to wrestle. Kenta hoisted his belt high above his head. The crowd chanted “Holy shit!” as they glared at each other, then Kenta turned and left with no punches thrown. Kenta mockingly did Starks’ pose on the floor before vanishing to the back. “The challenge has been issued!” Bocchini said.

Final Thoughts: A really strong card and top-to-bottom show. I personally liked Arez/Loco vs. Sinner & Saint for best match. I don’t know why you put the belts on Loco and Arez only to have them lose them at the very next show, but I guess it puts C4 back in the chase position. Kenta-Schaff built nicely and earns second. I really liked that women’s five-way, too, as it had lots of top-notch talent, and that takes third. The Outrunners were fun. Joey and Cody took a 12-minute match and spread it out over 30 minutes. My only complaint is that someone thinks it’s a good idea to bring in Paul Walter Hauser and have him compete. I also must wonder if Super Crazy got injured at the Saturday GCW show, because it was bizarre for him to be there and do almost nothing at all.