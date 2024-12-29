Progress Wrestling “Chapter 175 – Unboxing VII” results (12/29): Vetter’s review of Luke Jacobs vs. Leon Slater vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Ricky Knight Jr. for the Progress Title, El Hijo Del Vikingo suffers injury

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Progress Wrestling “Chapter 175 – Unboxing VII”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

December 29, 2024 in London, England at Electric Ballroom

There was a very good crowd of perhaps 700. No matches were announced in advance; we know El Hijo Del Vikingo is booked but we don’t even know his opponent. The only other match I saw on their Twitter page is a seven-person modified gauntlet, but no participants were named.

* Santa Claus warmed up the crowd. Lighting is okay but not ideal. The mat looks new and has the Progress logo on it.

1. Lykos II vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo. The commentators talked about Lykos II’s recent U.S. tour. The crowd popped when Vikingo came out. They immediately fought on the mat. They sped it up and avoided each other’s kicks and had a standoff at 4:00. Vikingo hit a springboard crossbody block and a mid-ring huracanrana. Vikingo nailed a dive through the ropes at 5:30. He hit a frogsplash in the ring for a nearfall. Lykos II hit a Frankensteiner that sent Vikingo to the floor. Lykos II immediately hit a flip dive to the floor at 8:00. In the ring, he tied Vikingo in an Octopus Stretch.

Lykos II hit a series of kicks, then a Poison Rana at 10:30 that popped the crowd. However, Vikingo immediately hit a Crucifix Driver, and they were both down. Lykos II hit a Spanish Fly from the corner for a nearfall and we got a “this is Progress!” chant. Vikingo hit a doublestomp to the chest as Lykos II was tied in the ropes for a nearfall at 12:30. They got up and traded chops. Lykos II hit a spike DDT and a Code Red for a nearfall. However, Vikingo clearly tweaked his knee and rolled around on the mat in pain. This isn’t a pretend injury (where the heel attacks as he’s being helped to his feet.) The match is stopped; this is so disappointing for Vikingo, who just can’t stay healthy.

Lykos II vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo went to a no contest at 16:00. (No outcome was ever declared, but I’d accept this as a win via forfeit for Lykos II.)

* Lykos II got on the mic, but Connor Mills jumped in and attacked him. Kid Lykos ran in for the save.

* Sanity” Big Damo and Axel Tischer came to the ring. They got on the mic and taunted Sunshine Machine, who apparently aren’t here. So, Damo challenged Tischer to a match for Axel’s title belt! And Axel accepted! The crowd wasn’t ready for this!

2. Axel Tischer vs. Big Damo for the Progress Atlas Title. Sanity got on the mic and taunted Sunshine Machine, who apparently aren’t here. They hugged before the bell then tied up in standing switches. Damo seems particularly hirsute today, and he applied a headlock on the mat. Axel tried a shoulder tackle at 3:00 but just bounced off of Damo. Damo easily knocked Axel down with his own shoulder tackle. Axel tried for a bodyslam but couldn’t lift him; Damo immediately (easily!) hit a bodyslam. Damo hit a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Tischer caught Damo and hit a bodyslam, and that popped the crowd.

Damo hit a rolling forearm and a senton; he went for a Vader Bomb but Axel got his knees up at 7:00. Axel hit a top-rope flying forearm for a nearfall, then a German Suplex and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Damo hit a Shotgun Dropkick, then a rolling cannonball. He set up for a Vader Bomb, but Axel popped to his feet and hit a standing powerbomb for the clean pin. Good big-man match; this didn’t need to be any longer than this.

Axel Tischer defeated Big Damo to retain the Progress Atlas Title at 9:25.

3. Charles Crowley vs. Alexxis Falcon in an intergender match. Crowley is a goofball and beloved here. The commentators noted both of these two are making returns; Falcon has been injured since June. She was on the verge of tears as the crowd chanted her name. They tied up and he easily shoved her to the mat. She wanted to hug; he dove at her leg instead. She hit a shoulder tackle at 3:00 that popped the crowd. They hugged in the corner, but then he hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex at 5:00 and was booed.

Falcon hit a Cyclone Suplex and a running twisting neckbreaker at 7:00 and she was fired up. Crowley hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Falcon hit a

“Falcon’s Fury” (Sister Abigail swinging faceplant) for a believable nearfall. She hit a second one as his feet were in the ropes for a believable nearfall, but he got a single finger on the ropes at 10:00. He dropped her with a stiff rolling forearm strike. She hit a series of kicks. He nailed a twisting bodyslam for a nearfall. They both ran the ropes; he dropped to the mat so she could run over him, but she dropped down, rolled him up out of nowhere, and pinned him! Fun finish.

Alexxis Falcon defeated Charles Crowley at 12:08.

* Falcon got on the mic and had to pause as fans chanted “Welcome back!” at her. She said this was a dream come true to be back, as she didn’t expect to be cleared until February. She said that was the first-ever intergender singles match in the Electric Ballroom, and that got a pop. They hugged. The lights went out; when they came back on… she was gone and he was alone in the ring.

4. Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) vs. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair). Haskins came out first. The crowd went NUTS for Oku’s music. The commentators said it is Oku’s first match in the Electric Ballroom in five years. “I’ve never had the honor to call a Michael Oku match in Progress wrestling!” one of them said. Vicky got on the mic and warned Amira that if she interferes, Vicky will “rip your f—ing head off.” An intense lockup to open. They traded offense while in a knuckle lock at 3:00. Oku hit a dropkick that sent Haskins to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Haskins stomped on the left elbow at 7:30 and immediately began targeting the left arm.

Haskins applied a cross-armbreaker and kept Oku grounded. Oku hit a tornado DDT at 10:30, then a dive to the floor. He hit a flying crossbody block back into the ring for a nearfall. Oku went for a half-crab but Haskins fought free. Haskins nailed a short-arm clothesline for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Haskins hit a Rebound Lariat for a believable nearfall. Oku applied a Half-crab, but Haskins reached the ropes at 14:00. The bell accidentally went off and the crowd taunted whoever rang it; the match continued. Oku nailed a flying knee for a nearfall. He hit a dropkick into the corner. Oku hit a Frankensteiner but Haskins rolled through and hit a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall at 16:30.

Vicky hopped on the apron and distracted the ref. Amira hopped in the ring and took a weapon from Mark. Vicky hit a low blow punt kick on Oku. Haskins immediately hit a sit-out pumphandle powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 18:00. They fought on the ropes. Oku dropkicked Haskins as Mark sat on the turnbuckles. Oku nailed a Poison Rana, then a frogsplash to the back. He hit a second frogsplash, this one to the stomach, and scored the pin. A really good match.

Michael Oku defeated Mark Haskins at 20:24.

* Gene Munny, Session Moth Martina and Will Kroos all came to the ring, all wearing festive holiday sweaters. They want a match. That brought out Simon Miller. He invited the masked Santa Claus ring announcer, named Jerry Bakewell, to be his partner. This brought out Progress tag champs “The Smokin Aces” Charlie Sterling and Nick Riley, and this has become a three-way.

5. “Smokin’ Aces” Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley vs. Simon Miller & Jerry Bakewell vs. Will Kroos & Gene Munny for the Progress Tag Team Titles. Munny and Kroos attacked Simon and Jerry from behind. Jerry and Gene Munny traded some comedy spots in the ring. Some spots where guys were getting hit in the groin. Kroos hit a buttsplash onto someone’s chest at 4:30. The ref blocked being kicked in the groin, and he hit a low blow on Munny. Four guys hit superkicks on Kroos. This has been all comedy. Charlie nailed a flip dive to the floor on several guys. Kroos hit a moonsault off the corner onto several guys at 7:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Kroos and Munny were still wrestling in those holiday sweaters. They hit a team rolling cannonball in the corner. Miller hit a spear on Munny. Jerry Bakewell hit a frogsplash for a visual pin, but the champs pulled the ref to the floor. The Smokin Aces hit a team Flatliner move and pinned Jerry. Not great action but the crowd was into the comedy and silly spots.

Charlie Sterling & Nick Riley defeated Simon Miller & Jerry Bakewell and Will Kroos & Gene Munny to retain the Progress Tag Team Titles at 8:34.

* I am watching live; they went to an intermission and just showed commercials. Please, show me an old match! When we come back, it’s time for the “Thunder Bastard” match! We are starting with two wrestlers and every two minutes, someone else enters. Total of just seven people.

6. Thunder Bastard match (elimination/Rumble hybrid). Kid Lykos (think a young Will Ospreay) drew No. 1. Rayne Leverkusen was No. 2. I don’t know her but she looks like a 1980s rocker with long black curly hair, and she was introduced as “the maiden of metal.” Cagematch shows she has had just 16 matches this year after having 52 in 2023. KL tied her up on the mat. Session Moth Martina (w/Will Kroos and Gene Munny) was No. 3 at 3:00. She also is still wearing her holiday sweater. Some comedy as Martina poked the eyes of each opponent. She sprayed mist in Rayne’s face. She grabbed Lykos in his groin. Eddie Dennis was No. 4 at 5:30 and he got a massive pop. (I do recall reviewing his retirement match more than a year ago…)

Dennis slammed Kid Lykos on the ring apron. He got in the ring and decked Rayne in the face. Martina hit a spear on Eddie. Rayne hit a German Suplex on Martina, then a T-Bone Suplex. Rayne put Martina in a Lion Tamer, and Martina tapped out at 7:53. They did a tower spot out of the corner and all three were down. Tate Mayfairs, who was JUST competing in the U.S. a few weeks ago, was No. 5 at 9:30. Tate and Kid Lykos traded some good offense as the others were on the floor. Tate hit a crossbody block. Nico Angelo was announced as No. 6, but he didn’t come out! Lana Austin came out instead at 13:30. Lana and Rayne fought in the ring alone.

Kid Lykos hit a superkick on Eddie. So, we have reached No. 7, and it is Nico Angelo after all, entering at 16:00. (The commentators tried to explain away the entrance error.) He powerbombed Lykos. He hit a rolling Death Valley Driver on Eddie Dennis on the floor. Lykos hit some dives to the floor. Nico shoved the ref and was disqualified at 19:15! (I have always said that you should be able to have DQs in multi-person matches). Nico continued to beat up Kid Lykos before he eventually left. Lana hit a clothesline and pinned a prone Kid Lykos at 21:27. Tate come up behind Lana, but she slapped him. Tate hit a dropkick. Lana rolled up Rayne, grabbed a handful of tights, and pinned her at 23:55. Rayne hit a running knee on her before leaving.

Tate hit a top-rope elbow drop and pinned a prone Lana at 24:38, and we’re down to just two! (Can anyone be pinned clean in this one?) Dennis hit a superplex and they were both down. Dennis hit a Razor’s Edge. Tate hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall, but he missed a top-rope elbow drop. Tate got an O’Connor Roll, leaned back for added leverage, and scored the pin! Okay match; I was hoping for more big stars in this one.

Tate Mayfairs defeated Lana Austin, Eddie Dennis, Session Moth Martina, Nico Angelo, Rayne Leverkusen, and Kid Lykos at 30:03.

* Tate got on the mic and said he missed performing in front of them. He joked he still had jet lag from his U.S. tour. With this win, he got an oversized key that has earned him a title shot anytime he chooses. “Maybe you’ll see me later on tonight,” Tate said, and the crowd reacted to it. However, Eddie Dennis got on the mic and convinced Tate to win the title when an opponent is “at his best” and he shouldn’t take a short cut. (In other words, don’t cash in after someone is beaten down and exhausted.) They hugged. Interesting… cashing in a money in the bank title shot (whatever you want to call it!) at an opportune time is part of our wrestling culture now.

* Rhio came out and boasted about 20 successful title defenses over 434 days and made an open challenge. Nina Samuels jumped in the ring from behind and hit her with a chair, then a package piledriver onto the folded chair! The ref checked on Rhio, as she was selling a neck injury. Nina grabbed the mic and taunted Rhio, saying, “hey champ, where are you going?” Rhio was helped from the ring, but she dragged herself back to the ring, and the crowd chanted, “Rhio’s gonna kill you!” We have a bell and we’re underway!

7. Rhio vs. Nina Samuels for the Progress Women’s Title. Samuels picked her up and hit “Starstruck,” essentially a Go To Sleep pop-up knee strike, and pinned her! New champ! Rhio’s title reign is over! The crowd was shocked and quite deflated.

Nina Samuels defeated Rhio to win the Progress Women’s Title at 00:15.

* Luke Jacobs is going to defend his Progress Title, but against who? And more importantly, will there be more than one opponent. I have listed below in order of ring entrance.

8. Luke Jacobs vs. Leon Slater vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Ricky Knight Jr. in a four-way for the Progress World Title. Both Slater and DeReiss have had title shots against Jacobs recently. Knight hit a dropkick on Jacobs to open the match, sending Luke to the floor. Knight hit a double Samoan Drop on Jacobs and DeReiss! Slater hit a moonsault press for a nearfall at 1:30. DeReiss hit a clothesline on Jacobs. Jacobs hit a low-blow mule kick and a spinebuster on Ricky, and he locked in a Figure Four. Slater hit a frogsplash at 3:30 to break it up. Slater hit a flip dive over the ring post onto his opponents, and that popped the crowd.

They all brawled at ringside. In the ring, Jacobs choked DeReiss in the ropes, then a hard back elbow at 7:00. Knight got in and hit a low blow kick on Jacobs. Knight-Slater-DeReiss all fought over holding the belt. Slater hit a plancha to the floor. The three challengers started beating up Luke on the floor. Knight ran off the entrance stage and hit a flying elbow drop on Jacobs at 9:00. (That was going to be a painful landing for Knight.) In the ring, Slater and DeReiss argued, but then they superkicked Knight. Jacobs was still out on the floor. DeReiss and Slater hit a team 3D on Knight at 10:30. DeReiss hit a 450 Splash on Knight for a nearfall, but Slater pulled him from the ring.

DeReiss and Slater — often teammates! — began trading forearm strikes. Slater hit a Slingshot stunner. DeReiss hit a German Suplex at 12:30. Slater hit a superkick on Ricky, but Ricky hit a sit-out piledriver on Slater for a believable nearfall, but Jacobs pulled the ref from the ring. Jacobs hit a DDT. He stood up and he had a bloody forehead. Jacobs whipped DeReiss with his necklace. DeReiss fired up and hit some chops. Jacobs slowed DeReiss down with a sleeper, then he applied a Boston Crab at 15:30. Slater hit a stunner. Jacobs hit a clothesline on Knight. Knight hit a 450 Splash. DeReiss hit a Canadian Destroyer off the ropes, and all four were down at 17:00, as the crowd chanted, “This is Progress!”

DeReiss kicked Slater, then he rolled up Knight for a nearfall. Knight hit a Styles Clash on DeReiss for a believable nearfall at 19:00. Slater hit a 450 Splash on DeReiss, but Jacobs immediately hit a chairshoton Slater’s head. Jacobs quickly hit a Jay Driller and pinned Slater before Knight could get back into the ring to break it up. A very good match with some of the best on the UK scene.

Luke Jacobs defeated Leon Slater, Man Like DeReiss, and Ricky Knight Jr. to retain the Progress World Title at 19:24.

* Tate Mayfairs returned, and he was holding his key! He told Jacobs he could come down now and cash in, but he’s not going to do that. He said he will beat Jacobs at his very best the next time they are here!

Final Thoughts: A very good main event that takes best match. Jacobs has been a really good champion here. Oku’s return was a pleasant surprise and his match with Haskins takes second place. The opener takes third, even though I find it highly depressing that Vikingo can’t stay healthy and I wonder how long he’ll need to take away from the ring to fully recover. I enjoyed the big man matchup, and I’ve always liked Damo. The other matches didn’t do much for me. The ‘Thunder Bastard’ had too many goofball participants who had no chance of winning, and the Rhio title change was disappointing. But, some very strong matches here, and if you have Triller+, you’ll want to check them out.