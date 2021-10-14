What's happening...

10/14 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 178): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage running head-to-head, WWE drops TLC pay-per-view from its schedule, AEW Full Gear lineup potentially leaked, NXT 2.0, WWE Crown Jewel predictions

October 14, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast and Dot Net Weekly combo show: WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage running head-to-head, WWE drops TLC pay-per-view from its schedule, AEW Full Gear lineup potentially leaked, NXT 2.0, WWE Crown Jewel predictions, and more…

