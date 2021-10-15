WWE Smackdown vs. AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, AEW Dynamite on Saturday, NJPW Strong in Philadelphia, Takeshi Morishima, Tama Tonga, Joey Abs

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports from this weekend’s WWE events in California, Texas, and New Mexico, and the AEW events in Miami, Florida. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Ontario, California at Toyota Arena. The show is billed being “supersized” and will run for 2.5 hours on FS1 due to being preempted for the MLB Playoffs on Fox. The show includes the return of Brock Lesnar, and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks in a non-title match. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on FS1 at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage is live from Miami, Florida at James L Knight Center. The show includes CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal. There is also a special Buy-In online pre-show that will stream in the hour leading up to the TNT broadcast. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 8CT/9ET and the actual Rampage on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-AEW Dynamite will air live on Saturday from Miami, Florida at James L Knight Center. The show includes Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite beginning at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Jake’s audio review will be available late Saturday night or on Sunday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are now typically available on Sundays, but will be postponed this week because he will be attending the NJPW Strong events in Philadelphia.

-WWE is in Rio Rancho, New Mexico at Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship. It’s worth adding that the lineup listing is dated, as Bobby Lashley is still advertised as the WWE Champion.

-WWE is in El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center on Sunday. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

-NJPW Strong is taping television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena on Saturday and Sunday. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire will be attending both shows, so we will have the spoilers available over the weekend.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joey Abs (Jason Arhndt) is 50.

-Takeshi Morishima is 43.

-Tama Tonga (Alipate Aloisio Leone) of the Guerrillas of Destiny tag team is 39.