WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: CM Punk in Chicago

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.336 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the 1.959 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared the previous show’s 0.52 rating. An excellent rating. The previous show ran opposite the NBA Finals, while Friday’s show aired opposite game six of the Stanley Cup Final. One year earlier, the June 23, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.354 million viewers and a 0.61 rating for the women’s tag title unification match.