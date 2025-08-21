What's happening...

Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Keith Hart, Nathan Jones, Trent Seven, Eve Torres-Gracie, Erik of the Viking Raiders

August 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 2CT/3ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available. We hope to have the audio of the call available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. The show features the fallout from TNA Emergence. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 33 percent of the vote. D finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D+ grade and found it to be uneventful.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Keith Hart is 74.

-Nathan Jones is 58.

-Trent Seven (Ben Webb) is 44.

-Eve Torres-Gracie is 41.

-Erik (Ray Rowe) of the Viking Raiders tag team is 41.

